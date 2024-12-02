Certify, Chrome River, others join as one brand

Emburse brings together Abacus, Captio, Certify, Chrome River, Nexonia and Tallie, which offer a portfolio of solutions for companies. The combined organisation employs 750 people worldwide, serving clients in 120 countries. The formation of the new brand comes after Certify acquired Abacus and Captio. The company merged with Chrome River in 2019.

According to the new management, Emburse’s vision is to humanise work and automate using technologies such as machine learning. This will enable organisations to make faster, smarter decisions, empower business travellers to recapture time spent doing expense management.