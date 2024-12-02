Cermati Fintech Group, BCA Digital, and Blibli launch BaaS solution

The integration of banking services in ecommerce is made possible through joint development between BCA Digital, Blibli, and CFG.

With the integration of Blu BCA Digital in Blibli, users can enjoy a range of Blu BCA Digital banking services, from account opening, fund transfers, in-app payments, and more within the Blibli application.

The BaaS offering from Cermati Fintech Group helps online and offline ecosystems to embed banking services other than insurance and BNPL services that are used as service models in their ecosystem.