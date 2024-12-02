Cerence introduces Cerence Pay

Cerence Pay is designed to anticipate drivers’ needs and provide a payment transaction from intent to authentication via voice and facial biometrics and through to purchase. The company is currently working with Audi on a joint project to build Cerence Pay into future Audi head units.

Just as the demand for in-car voice assistants soars, so does the need for fast, contactless, voice-powered payments for common needs on the road, including parking, fuel, electric vehicle charging, restaurant reservation booking, fast food, and more. Contactless payment was already on the rise, but the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the desire for touch-free payment options. In fact, according to a recent announcement by Visa, more than 70% of all Visa transactions in Europe are now made by contactless card or mobile devices.

To support this need for payments in the car, Cerence is building an ecosystem of partners that it will continue to expand over time. In addition, Cerence Pay is integrated with an automaker’s preferred payment partners and companion apps.

