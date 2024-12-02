Central State Bank goes live on Finastra's Fusion Phoenix core

With Fusion Phoenix, the bank will intergrate with its other Finastra-provided banking solutions, which include Fusion CreditQuest, Fusion LaserPro, and Fusion Digital Banking.

With the Fusion Phoenix core operating system’s tight integration with the bank’s other technologies for digital banking and lending, Central State Bank will gain a holistic view into customer data to serve their retail and commercial banking customers. All crucial functions, from general ledger to contact history, will be accessible from a single database, eliminating the need for complex data transfers from one system to another. The open core will also allow the bank to expand its market in the commercial sector with offerings such as cash management, business banking and commercial lending, while hosting in the Azure cloud will deliver agility.



