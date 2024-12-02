Central Bank of Mongolia selects Compass Plus for payments infrastructure

Due to increasing transaction volumes, the bank needed a solution that could service large volumes of transactions. The project went live at the end of April 2021 after the final Mongolian bank was successfully connected to the new system.

The introduction of the new system for the Bank of Mongolia will boost the availability of services the bank is able to provide its customers and the quality of customer service. It will also enable the bank to launch new products and services to market much quicker than it previously could, according to the official press release.

The Payment Systems Department (PSD) of the Bank of Mongolia acts as a leader in the National Payment System. It operates three major systems: Large-value system, Low-value system, and Payment card system. The National Electronic Transaction Center (NETC) of the PSD plays a crucial role in the nationwide payment system by functioning two main systems such as low-value and payment card systems.