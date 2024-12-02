Central Bank of Brazil releases minimum scope of data for Phase 4 of Open Banking

The fourth stage of the ecosystem, which covers data on foreign exchange, accreditation service, investment, insurance, and pensions, is scheduled to start on 15 December 2021, when the participating institutions must make public information about the products and services they make available related to the disclosed scope.

With respect to exchange operations, the following data will be included: Total Effective Value (VET) and exchange rate. Accreditation data, in turn, will cover service fees and charges. The data referring to insurance and open supplementary pensions will follow the scope defined by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP).

With phase 4, Open Banking starts sharing a set of information in addition to traditional banking products and services, which marks the beginning of its migration to Open Finance.