Central 1 launches integrated invoicing solution for small businesses

Launching coast to coast, the first two credit unions to adopt the platform include Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union in Eastern Canada, and

The platform will allow small business owners to:

Invoice through their credit union online banking platform in real time

See suggested reconciliations for easy matching

Experience the same type of UI/UX that a fintech would provide with the institutional convenience of an established financial institution

Credit unions are already the financial institution of choice for small business owners across Canada. The integration of invoicing via online banking will further build trust between credit unions and small business owners.

Central 1 will roll out additional features of the platform in the coming months.