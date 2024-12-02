Centenary Bank launches Flexcube Banking System





Centenary Bank, one of the largest commercial microfinance banks in Uganda, successfully announced the onboarding of a new core banking system. This project is expected to run for 18 months from implementation to live cutover.





Augmenting banking operations and customer experiences

The Flexcube Banking System brings many benefits that significantly enhance the bank’s operations and customer experience. The system’s automated archiving feature will reduce manual workload and increase data retrieval efficiency.

At the same time, Flexcube’s reusable APIs will streamline integrations with all third-party systems, making operations more cohesive and efficient. The system’s intuitive web-based interface will offer a user-friendly experience, making banking more accessible and enjoyable for customers.





Centenary Bank's smart banking vision

The launch of Flexcube is aligned with Centenary Bank’s Smart Bank agenda, envisioning a centralized ICT system with automated processes, enhanced data analytics utilisation, and a 360-degree view of customers.

The successful implementation of the Flexcube Banking System reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. It is confident that this new system will enable it to deliver unparalleled services to customers and maintain competitiveness in the banking industry.