Celcoin acquires Flow Finance





Flow Finance’s technology allows any company to offer credit through APIs. The startup has dozens of customers using its infrastructure to create and distribute credit products, participated in the Darwin Startups acceleration program, and is now part of the Celcoin platform.

Flow has solutions that allow its partners to create working capital products, private payroll loans, personal loans, financing (or Buy Now, Pay Later), among others. The solutions can work both for customers who have a Financial Institution licence (such as a bank, SCD or CFI), as well as for customers who do not have a licence and wish to offer credit to their end consumers.

On the other hand, Celcoin has APIs to enable PIX transactions, Open Banking, bill payment, taxes, mobile recharges and gift cards, automatic debit, ATM withdrawals and transfers. In addition, with the recent acquisition of Galax Pay, the fintech started offering recurring billing APIs.

Flow Finance joins efforts with Celcoin in the consolidation process towards a possible IPO in 2023.