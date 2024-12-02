Cegedim e-business, Finexkap launch e-invoicing solution

The two partners are launching a new solution – KISS Financing.

Cegedim e-business works with its clients to help them digitalize administrative paperwork and automate business processes. The company’s KISS (Keep Invoicing Smart and Simple) online portal is free for clients’ suppliers to use, encouraging the switch to e-invoicing and bringing the “100% paperless” goal within reach.

Suppliers using KISS can create invoices for their biggest clients and, at the same time, quickly and easily use their receivables to obtain short-term financing, all through the same interface.

Without leaving the KISS portal, suppliers will be able to turn their trade receivables into financing in just a few clicks by selling their unpaid invoices. Based on the outcome of algorithms developed by Finexkap, suppliers will receive a financing offer in under 48 hours. There is no commitment, and suppliers do not pay a security deposit.

This factoring solution, called KISS Financing, includes a single all-inclusive transaction fee, which starts at 1.90% of the total value of the factored invoices.

KISS Financing offers:

Access to cash advances at any time

No commitment in terms of duration or volume

No security deposit or guarantee

No fees to sign up for, renew or cancel the service

No hidden fees

Finexkap develops technology for the invoice factoring platform. It also handles platform maintenance and integration with third-party software. Finexkap AM, a fully-owned subsidiary of Finexkap, is an asset management company authorized by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number GP-140004. It manages investment vehicles that purchase receivables and acts as an originator for partner asset management companies.

Finexkap Group operates Europe’s working capital financing platform for small and mid-sized businesses. Its fully digital solution lets companies of any size easily sell their unpaid invoices, with no commitment in terms of duration or volume.

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is a technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals.