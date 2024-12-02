Cegedim, CIC extend EU partnership

In an agreement signed earlier in January, the term of the partnership has been extended for a minimum of five years. Also, the license grant has been expanded from electronic signature solutions sold on a standalone basis and applied to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) debit and credit mandates. Now included is the management and authentication of end-to-end digital transaction management solutions that handle payment transactions from the issuance of purchase orders and invoices to scheduling and fulfillment of payment. This workflow process improvement is expected to increase the velocity of the customers cash cycle.

Current deployments in production include standalone use of electronic signatures by a global pharmaceutical company and SEPA mandate processing by an international engineering services group, as well as by several mutual insurance companies. Cegedim has also signed a number of contracts that are expected to go into production in the next few quarters, including ones with a financial institution specializing in payment solutions and consumer credit, an equipment rental company, a major European pharmaceutical company and a global wholesale trader in tools, equipment and other hardware, among others.

CIC is a supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions focused on the paperless management of document-based transactions. CICs solutions encompass an array of functionality and services, including electronic signatures, biometric authentication and workflow management.

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is a global technology and services company and a provider of electronic invoicing, global payments and dematerialization (the removal of paper-based processes). Cegedim supplies services, technological tools, specialized software, data flow management services and databases. Its offerings are targeted notably at healthcare industries, life science companies, healthcare professionals and insurance companies.