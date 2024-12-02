Cegedim and iSign extend EU partnership

According to the agreement, the minimum term of the exclusive partnership between Cegedim and iSIGN has been extended for an additional three years to January 2029. The electronic signature technology provided by iSIGN is fully integrated in a number of Cegedim solutions and is currently in production with several major European-based companies. These integrations enable Cegedim to provide both standalone e-signature solutions and to power an electronic payment service that handles transactions from purchase orders and invoices to scheduling and fulfillment of payments.

iSIGN (formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation or CIC) is a provider of digital transaction management (DTM) software enabling fully digital (paperless) business processes. iSIGN's solutions include electronic signatures, simple-to-complex workflow management and various options for biometric authentication. These solutions are available across virtually all enterprise, desktop and mobile environments as an integrated software platform for both ad-hoc and fully automated transactions.