Cegedim and iSign extend EU partnership

The electronic signature technology provided by iSIGN is fully integrated into a number of Cegedim e-business solutions and is currently in production with several major European-based companies. These integrations enable Cegedim to provide both standalone e-signature solutions and to power electronic payment services that handle transactions from purchase orders and invoices to scheduling and fulfillment of payments.

Over the past several years, iSIGN has worked closely with Cegedim to integrate electronic signatures into a number of our key market offerings and to deliver custom solutions for some large corporations, according to Cegedim. Over 2016, we have experienced a spike in interest for our joint offering and have dramatically increased the number of contracted customers. We have dozens of clients in production, as well as a significant opportunity pipeline with many large enterprises in various phases of deployment. We feel this acceleration has just begun and look forward to an exciting 2017.