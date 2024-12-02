CDC, Societe Generale partner to boost African trade

The facility will support Societe Generale to increase the limits that it currently provides to local banks and extend limits to new banks in Africa, particularly focusing on Francophone West Africa. This commitment will allow Societe Generale to provide funding to local importers of essential foodstuffs and resources – to help companies through the current economic crisis and to support job creation in Africa.

This partnership promotes the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by supporting economic opportunities and growth, as well as contributing to an increase in jobs as importers increase their distribution networks. Africa’s trade finance deficit is estimated by the International Chamber of Commerce at USD 110 billion to USD 120 billion – representing about 25% of the demand for trade finance in Africa.