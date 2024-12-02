CCRManager rolls out supply chain platform for banks

This platform allows banks to administrate the entire process of distributing trade finance internationally to other banks, credit insurers, and fund managers. Financial companies, such as DBS Bank, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, UniCredit, ICICI Bank and Bank of China, have joined in developing the program, while others (ANZ Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, Bank of East Asia, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) have signed to become partners over the next months.

CCRManager provides infrastructure for the global financial sector that will enhance capital, credit, and liquidity management, and it is expected to bring instant benefits and new investors for participating financial institutions.