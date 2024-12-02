CCB Malaysia signs MoU with SealNet, CapBay and Labuan Digital Authentication Center





RSW was mooted with the intention to promote international trade facilitation with trading partner nations as well as to assist SMEs in export and import financing through an ecosystem approach. The RSW will be an AI-based trade facilitation digital platform that connects trade finance, insurance, and logistics in one single marketplace. To complement the RSW, CCB’s Smart Matchmaking Platform, CCB Match Plus, will integrate domestic and international data, to facilitate the matching of cross border merchandise supply and demand.

In this collaboration, SealNet will connect RSW to customers comprising importers, exporters, manufacturers, and trade-related businesses.