CCA Bank partners with FSS for ATM Monitoring solution





FSS is expanding its footprint in the African continent with a particular focus on West Africa and Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) markets. CCA Bank is one of the first in Central Africa to deploy FSS’ ATM monitoring solution for real-time management of its entire ATM network.

CCA Bank is reliant on its ATM network to deliver remote banking services to customers. The ability to offer services across a geographically distributed fleet of ATMs, especially in remote and difficult to access locations is important to acquiring and retaining customers. FSS ATM Monitor will provide CCA Bank visibility into the performance of its multi-vendor terminal network, cash consumable levels and transaction workloads for proactive services management. ATM Monitor detects and alerts teams to potential performance impairment issues, enabling resolution before it impacts customers. Operations teams can receive real-time notification on-the-go over a mobile app or a web interface.

According to the official press release, a comprehensive view of the ATM network helps CCA Bank improve internal operating and business efficiencies. By leveraging accurate insights into cash utilisation patterns at a per terminal level, CCA Bank can optimise cash replenishment cycles and mitigate overheads by 10 and 15%.