CBI Platform launches Open Platform platform to oversee regulated forex operations

According to Central Bank of Iran representatives, regulated forex market is also planned to function on this platform. Diba is a regulatory platform like Shaparak, which was developed to regulate the operation of payment service provider companies. Banks have started to offer open banking services, allowing developers to create applications and offer innovative financial services.

Banks will be required to get their open banking platforms connected to Diba, so that the CBI can supervise account-based transactions (as opposed to card-based transactions), bank representatives has stated.