CBI, Nexi, SIA launch CBI Hub Cloud project

CBI is a hub for technological innovation and digitalisation in the financial industry, Nexi is a Europe-based paytech, and SIA is a Europe-based hi-tech company in payment services and infrastructures, controlled by CDP Equity. The aim of this project is to expand the offer of digital services of transaction banking for citizens, businesses, and the Public Administration. By the end of 2022, banks will test this new system for the first time.

The new system, also known as CBI Hub Cloud, will allow CBI’s infrastructures that manage all the multibank payment and cash transactions between Italy-based companies towards PA to communicate through a bespoke and private Cloud technology, that is borrowed from CBI’s Open Banking platform, CBI Globe. Lenders will be able to offer advanced and real-time transactional and Open Finance services to the PA, corporate, and retail clients. This will increase the levels of efficiency, safety, and integration in the payments market amongst the key players in our country.

CBI Hub Cloud strengthens CBI’s commitment with Nexi and SIA to the modernisation of the system in the field of payment financial services. Thanks to the latest technological infrastructures based on the Cloud, banks, and other intermediaries will be able to tackle new challenges, even at the international level, and the growing needs of their clients who are looking for efficient, advanced, and customised services.