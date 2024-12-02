CBANC launches online B2B fintech marketplace

The CBANC Community allows employees of credit unions and banks in the United States to connect and collaborate on the latest news, trends, and technology in the industry. Membership is free and more information can be found at www.cbancnetwork.com/community.

The new CBANC Marketplace launches with data and information for 1,000 products from over 450 companies providing solutions and services to banks and credit unions. With content provided and powered by the companies who serve US-based financial institutions, the CBANC Marketplace offers the industry an up-to-date, comprehensive catalogue of products and services and enables financial professionals to connect with vendors and service providers that meet their needs.

With this launch, CBANC is building on the success of its online community made up of verified financial professionals representing over 8,600 US financial institutions. Now, the community has access to the critical information needed to help them discover and select products and services that will help them meet the needs of customers while helping them manage budgets, timelines, and implementations.