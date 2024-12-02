CBA to use custom-build algorithms to help customers impacted by disasters





The bank uses its Pega-powered customer engagement engine (CEE) to connect with customers who may be impacted and offer support that aligns to their needs, such as deferring a loan or offering an emergency overdraft.

CBA said it could identify customers via postcodes recognised as being in the path of a large weather event.

The bank said it used the technology to offer support to 80,000 customers impacted by the Perth bushfires.