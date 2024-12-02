CBA taps into digital receipt app from Australian fintech provider Slyp

This happens anytime when they pay with their card or digital wallet at participating retailers. Slyp’s digital receipt application can be embedded into existing banking apps. This means that, once integrated, CBA will feature digital receipts in the CommBank app.

Slyp directly integrates the receipt information from the merchant’s point of sale system, matching it to the customer’s card and displaying it inside their banking app. Additionally, this new technology comes at an opportune time with the increased focus on hygiene, which has seen retailers accelerate the move towards cashless payments in their outlets.

With CBA’s investment, all four of the major Australian banks have a minority equity stake in Slyp.