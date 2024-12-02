CBA selects Misys corporate banking solution

The connected corporate banking solution from Misys will enable digitisation of end-to-end business processes that facilitate connected lending, trade and cash management. The agreement covers CBA’s operations outside of Australia and will provide a single platform for the bank’s international branches in Asia, Europe and United States of America.

CBA has long been a user of cloud services in Australia and is considering deployment options for its new corporate banking platform, including Misys FinCloud.

Misys was selected by CBA after an extensive review of the market. The terms of the agreement are confidential.