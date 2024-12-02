CBA rolls out virtual banking assistant

The chatbot can assist on activating a card, checking account balances, making payments, or getting cardless cash and is able to recognise around 60,000 different ways customers could ask for the banking tasks. It uses Nuance for cognitive comprehension, AI capabilities and integration and LivePerson for the chat handoff.

The solution is currently available to 20% of NetBank customers and will be released to more than 6.2 million NetBank and CommBank app customers in the coming weeks. It will be rolled out more broadly in the coming months.