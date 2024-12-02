Caterpillar selects Tungsten Network for e-invoicing

Tungsten connects a number of companies and government agencies to their suppliers around the globe. Tungsten Network processed transactions for organisations such as ADS, BT, Cargill, Deutsche Lufthansa, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline, Henkel, IBM, Kelloggs and the US Federal Government.

In recent news, Tungsten Network has unveiled the rollout of compliant e-invoicing in Saudi Arabia.

