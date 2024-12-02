CashWire, Workday to release automatic payment processing

The CashWire-Workday integration uses both CashWire and Workday APIs in a two-way interface. When Workday invoices enter the payment step of their workflow, a corresponding wire is created in CashWire, complete with vendor payment details and invoice attachments. Workday invoice status is updated as wires move through the CashWire workflow and are automatically closed when CashWire executes payment.

Payment processing is a back-office function that becomes challenging as the number of banking and vendor relationships grow. Multiple banking relationships mean multiple bank portals and protocols, leading to fragmented workflows that can be cumbersome to manage and vulnerable to error or fraud.