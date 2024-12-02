Cashplus announces plan to become a bank

The move will allow Cashplus to convert most of the GBP 200 million in customer safeguarded funds, expand its credit lending via credit cards and overdrafts, introduce new lending products specifically designed for small businesses, and properly serve its customer base, which includes nearly 100,000 small business owners (SMBs).

Moreover, the digital challenger has also designed a digital current account which can be fully managed by its users via a smartphone. The account was specifically created for the small business and personal customers it serves.