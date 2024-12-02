Cashfree partners Deskera





Deskera offers a cloud-based suite of integrated enterprise management applications that help automate everyday business tasks such as bookkeeping, stock management, payroll processing, workforce management and more. With this partnership, more than 500.000 businesses on the Deskera platform can choose from over 120 payment modes, including UPI, net banking, wallets, and others, to process instant payment collections and reconciliation, using Cashfree's Payments Links.

An invoice is created using Deskera and it is emailed to a customer with a payment link generated by Cashfree. GST is applied automatically to the invoice amount. The partnership also allows reminder emails to be sent automatically by the system for any unpaid invoices along with the payment link from Cashfree. As soon as the payment is made by the customer, the payment details are automatically updated in Deskera.