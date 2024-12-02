Cashaa assists Binance to connect with FPS, SEPA, NEFT, and SWIFT

The announcement was made in a Twitter thread on April 12, 2020. Thus, Cashaa’s BEP2 gateway will link the Binance Chain with the UK Faster Payments (FPS), Single Euro Payment Area network (SEPA), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) as well as Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) for countries where the local network is not integrated, while the US’ local payment network Automated Clearing House (ACH) and Wire will be connected in May 2020.

It also added that all the tokens based on the BEP2 protocol would have direct access to fiat currencies, which makes Binance DEX world’s first decentralised crypto exchange with a fiat gateway, according to Crypto Newsz. Cashaa stated that all the Binance DEX tokens would have access to popular fiat currencies like CBP, EUR, USD, INR, etc., through the Cashaa wallet. Also, Binance can now issue prepaid cards with spending the BEP2 tokens.

In the final tweet of the thread, Cashaa also informed that CAS would be the native token of the Cashaa BEP2 gateway, and it will be required to access the network.