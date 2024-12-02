Cash visibility set to improve for treasurers in Latin America - report

According to a recent survey, 63% of the treasury professionals answered yes to the question Will your cash visibility improve in 2015?

Also, 65% of the treasury voters expect to spend more time on compliance in 2015, even though only one-quarter (26%) said their treasury department’s resources will be measurably bigger in 2015 than 2014.

These were the key findings of the Treasury Verdict live audience poll, taken at EuroFinances 8th annual conference on International Treasury, Cash and Risk Management in Brazil, held in Sa~o Paulo, Brazil.