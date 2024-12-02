Cash Software, ibanXS partner for PSD2 Open Banking services

This will ensure that Cash will integrate with more than 1,500 European banks, so that Cash customers can automatically and securely retrieve their own bank details and make payments and transfers from the accounting package, regardless of which bank they use. ibanXS has a licence from the Dutch Central Bank to offer account access/PSD2 services.

Open Banking is the future of automated accounting and Cash is integrating accounting and banking with the latest version of the bank link. ibanXS is an independent platform, not affiliated with competitors, and has a large banking network.