CASF invests in South Africa's Finclusion Group

Finclusion Group is an African-focused fintech platform building out a neobank offering for its users. Today, Finclusion Group provides earned-wage access, BNPL and direct credit to its clients with a presence in South Africa, Eswatini, and Namibia in Southern Africa, and Kenya and Tanzania in East Africa.

Finclusion Group wants to build products that improve the quality of life of its customers by making financial tools easily accessible throughout the African continent. By using their risk, credit, and technology expertise, Finclusion Group aims to drive financial wellness and financial inclusion in Africa and to build a pan-African neobank.

It is expected that the funding will help Finclusion Group with its geographic expansion.