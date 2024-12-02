CarNext.com selects solarisBank for online financing solution for used cars

The partnership aims to assist the marketplace’s customers with car financing, with the online credit process completed in 10 minutes, according to solarisBank. The new partnership with solarisBank enables eligible CarNext.com customers to secure instant car financing from 1.000 to 50.000 EUR for vehicle purchases.

CarNext.com acts as an intermediary, with the solarisBank financing process running via the CarNext.com marketplace, removing the need to visit third-party pages. The solarisBank financing product will initially offered to CarNext.com customers in Germany.