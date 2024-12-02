Cardtek and Attra sign partnership to deliver digital enablement of payment solutions

Cardtek Digital Payment solutions enable banks, processors, telecom operators and retailers to implement smoothly digital payments in accordance with international payment standards. The solution offers an integrated platform that manages the complete life cycle of digitized cards. Starting from the enrollment process, it oversees provisioning and secure management of credentials. The platform allows issuers and service providers to offer their services in their own wallets or third party wallets. It also supports in-app payments to enable payment transactions for e-commerce and m-commerce retailers as well as non-digital merchants like gas stations and transportation operators.

Attra joins the Cardtek family of partners to deliver consulting, application development, testing and support services to clients of Cardtek’s Digital Payment products suite. Attra brings more than two decades of experience in the cards and payment domain across Application Life Cycle, with support from a dedicated team of nearly 1,500 resources spread across its global delivery centers in Australia, India and the Middle East.



Under the agreement, Attra will be a global solutions and systems integration partner to Cardtek internationally and will provide consulting, implementation, portfolio migrations, business-as-usual support, development and testing services for the Digital Payment products.