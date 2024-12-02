CardOneBanking chooses Degree 53 to develop mobile banking apps

The account provider wanted to offer its customers mobile apps for the iOS and Android platforms to complement the online services for its personal and business account holders. The apps enable users to manage their funds, view account and card information, track payments, set up standing orders, view direct debits and their transaction history.

Degree 53 added the ‘fast balance’ feature to enable account holders to check funds even without logging into the app. Additionally, CardOneBanking is able to send push notifications and messages relevant to the users, which can include updates about payments or product promotions.

Degree 53’s mobile app developers created these tailor-made apps, ensuring that personal details and account information are encrypted and stored in a secure system when not in use. The apps have been tested to ensure customer information is secure. Furthermore, all personal information is saved to the device’s secure components using different encryption techniques.

The agency has previously worked on developing systems for The Co-Operative Bank and a mobile payments app for Fideliti Childcare Vouchers.