Cardlay partners Mastercard to expand its European banks portfolio

Cardlay’s white-label expense management solution and automatic VAT reclaim are now available to Mastercard’s network of European issuing banks. This means that Cardlay’s solution, which already supports more than one million corporate cards in the Nordic countries, is now being distributed to Mastercard’s partner banks across Europe.

On the other hand, Mastercard will introduce Cardlay to selected European issuers in its partner network. Cardlay’s proprietary technology offers commercial card issuers digital solutions to support their clients and corporate cardholders, and eliminates the need for in-house builds or designs that cannot be scaled.

Cardlay’s Card Management platform offers an intuitive expense management solution, capturing critical data and allowing the digital upload of receipts, while also enabling expenses to flow directly into Cardlay’s VATTAX solution, which processes cross-border VAT reclaim for clients.