CARD Advance links up with Nordigen for client checks





CARD Advance is a merchant cash advance provider. It aims to help SMEs acquire small business loans, through a quick and easy process. The repayment of the loans is fully automated through the borrower’s in store payment terminal.

The integration with Nordigen’s account information service allows the platform to perform quicker background checks on their clients before making decisions on loan requests. This is performed through a direct connection to the business’s bank account, which allows CARD Advance to analyse creditworthiness thoroughly and accurately.

Nordigen is an Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the The Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.