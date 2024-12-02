Captiq receives funding of EUR 2.6 million

The company received a total of EUR 2.6 million in capital, which is to flow into the expansion of the business. This funding was led by the investment company Sino, with numerous previous shareholders also taking part in the capital round. To develop the platform, Captiq had raised approximately EUR 2 million in equity over three rounds.

The credit platform that Captiq has developed specialises in financing for chamber professionals, including, for example, architects, doctors, tax consultants, lawyers and auditors. The automated process from application to loan disbursement is particularly geared towards financing requests below EUR 250,000. According to a Captiq representative, this market has received little attention so far due to the high audit effort and low interest income.