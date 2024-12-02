Capitolis raises USD 90 mln in Series C funding





The financing included participation from existing backers Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street, and brings Capitolis’ total funding to date to USD 170 million.

The US-based company plans to use its new capital toward product development and to boost its customer support and sales staff. It plans to increase its headcount from 90 to over 150 by year’s end.

The company says that its workflow technology and proprietary algorithms allow banks, hedge funds and asset managers to eliminate, move or create trading positions by collaborating with other financial institutions. Capitolis’ network software is designed to help financial institutions optimise their balance sheets and reduce risk.