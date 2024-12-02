



This funding round is led by Citi and includes State Street, both of which are existing investors in Capitolis, along with new participants Morgan Stanley and UBS. Each bank will contribute USD 5 million and will join a roster of current investors that features Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, Standard Chartered, and J.P. Morgan.

The transaction and the funds it generates will support Capitolis' expansion in both its Capital Marketplace and Portfolio Optimisation sectors. With a dedicated team of global finance and technology leaders, along with advanced solutions, Capitolis has established itself as a strategic ally in the financial sector. Its method of collaborating closely with clients to identify and address their fundamental optimisation challenges is regarded as a significant differentiator.

The demand for Capitolis' products is on the rise, leading to significant business momentum characterised by revenue growth, increased network participation, and the launch of new products.

Capitolis representatives declared that their company has been working closely with the industry to increase the safety and strength of financial markets within a well-regulated framework, leading to significant growth.

Other developments from Capitolis

In April 2021, Capitolis secured USD 90 million in a Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. This funding round also saw contributions from existing investors such as Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street, bringing Capitolis’ total funding to USD 170 million to date.

The US-based company used this new capital for product development and to upgrade its customer support and sales teams. Capitolis asserts that its workflow technology and proprietary algorithms enable banks, hedge funds, and asset managers to eliminate, transfer, or create trading positions through collaboration with other financial institutions.