The addition of Capitalab expands Capitolis’ growing network of global financial institutions and creates opportunities to bring in more market participants through Capitalab’s strong footprint in rates portfolio compression and margin optimisation. The latter compressed a gross notional amount of more than USD 10 trillion of options contracts.













Notional value

Notional value is a term used in derivatives trading and it describes the value of an underlying asset. Also called the notional principal amount or notional amount, notional value is the face value of a security used to calculate payments. It shows you how much money is controlled by the investment position. Notional value is more theoretical than market value, which pertains more to the security’s actual price.

The notional amount is calculated as the sum of the underlying price multiplied by the contract size. For example, a single gold futures contract unit with a weight of 100 troy ounces will have a notional value of 100 times the market price of gold, according to the notional value formula. If someone would purchase a future contract for gold at 10 units, this would be multiplied by 100 for a total notional value of USD 1000.





Capitolis acquired Capitalab for accelerated growth

This acquisition allows Capitolis to extend its solutions for the capital market and address emerging client needs.

This decision follows a period of rapid growth for Capitolis, in which the company launched multiple new products and revealed investments. In November 2024, Capitolis raised USD 20 million from four global banks, Citi and State Street which were existing investors, and Morgan Stanley and UBS, new participants. These funds supported the company’s expansion in both its sectors, capital marketplace and portfolio optimisation.

Building on Capitalab’s domain expertise and client relationships, Capitolis expands its business and accelerates its growth.

This acquisition is the second Capitolis undertakes, after the acquisition of LMRKTS in 2021.