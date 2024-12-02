Capital.com,Trulioo partner for enhanced onboarding experience

The partnership aims to support global expansion by adding streamlined, convenient onboarding for clients. Capital.com is one of the world’s fastest-growing trading platforms and, with Trulioo’s ID verification solution, Person Match, has expanded its use in 17 countries across APAC, EMEA, and Latin America.





More about the partnership and the tech behind Trulioo’s Person Match

The collaboration between the two companies started in early 2023 and, ever since, Capital.com has managed to make ID verification and customer onboarding a smoother, easier, and faster process across key markets. Since the introduction of Trulioo’s Person Match technology, Capital.com managed to successfully verify and onboard 80% more customers in Latin America and 28% in Asia, showing outstanding performance.

Trulioo’s Person Match accesses over 450 global and local data sources across the globe, and then calibrates input based on national nuances before applying natural language processing to fit different formatting. By combining these techniques with technologies that can also handle variations in form and spelling across languages delivers pinpoint verification accuracy and matching rates for enhanced ID verification.

At the same time, Trulioo counts for a global data network of more than 450 data sources and coverage of over 13,000 documents from around the globe that help organisations navigate the challenges of customer onboarding, verification, and risk management.





About Capital.com and Trulioo

Capital.com is a global fintech empowering people to start trading in financial markets through innovative online trading platforms. The company launched in 2016 and allows customers to trade thousands of renowned markets and assets, including CFDs.

The platform is available both on web and as an app and provides robust risk management controls, extensive educational content to support beginners, as well as transparent pricing. Capital Com (UK) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). At the same time, the company boasts a global presence, with offices in several countries, including the UK, Cyprus, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Dubai, and Australia.

Trulioo’s is a global identity verification provider trusted by the biggest companies in the world. It covers 196 countries and territories and checks against over 6,000 watchlists through one integrative automated platform. It combines the latest technologies in the field with expert verification techniques and knowledge to deliver high verification levels, helping companies optimise their costs with customer onboarding and delivering trust in the global digital economy.