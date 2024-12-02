Capital Union Bank launches new online banking platform

As part of its renewed partnership with Avaloq, Capital Union Bank has launched a new web banking solution which offers its clients an intuitive interface for online banking, with a near real-time overview of portfolio positions. The new web banking solution allows for more frequent communication between relationship management teams and their clients, with push notifications, for faster approvals.











Functionalities of the new banking platform

Avaloq’s Web Banking gives banks and wealth managers the option to offer their clients an optimised digital banking experience, with customisable dashboards and over 100 self-service features, such as document management, voluntary corporate action decisions, and digital signatures.

The Avaloq Core Platform automates and standardises workflows and enables financial institutions to offer a full spectrum of investment products of any complexity. Through joint innovation, Avaloq and Capital Union Bank have further enhanced the capabilities of core banking system. These enhancements include dedicated modules to enable highly automated, robust compliance processes, including know-your-client (KYC) checks, support for complex investment products such as over-the-counter forex, contract-for-difference (CFD) derivatives, and the bank’s new digital assets offering.

And thanks to Avaloq’s Banking Operations in a business process as a service (BPaaS) model, Capital Union Bank benefits from straight-through processing (STP) rates of up to 99% and high service accuracy for payments, securities, and fund processing.

Officials from Capital Union Bank said that As they celebrate nearly ten years with Avaloq, they are delighted to offer clients access to Avaloq’s web banking solution so that they have even more control over their assets. Their clients benefit from their unique gateway to financial markets and an expanding investment universe supported by a strong core banking system, which they are constantly optimising.

Avaloq’s representatives expressed their dedication to innovation in order to enhance the banking experience and support Capital Union Bank in its digitalisation efforts. They aim to automate the entire process, from order entry to reporting, and improve client engagement channels. Through these efforts, Avaloq will continue to assist Capital Union Bank in achieving long-term business growth on a global scale.