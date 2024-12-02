Capital Springboard, Centurion Portfolio Managers launch new alternative finance fund

Launched in June 2016, Capital Springboard is a peer-to-peer (P2P) invoice financing platform for accredited investors.

The Pentad Capital Springboard Class is available to accredited investors via the Capital Springboard platform, iFAST and Centurion Portfolio Managers.

The fund provides exposure to Capital Springboard’s platform via a Cayman Administered fund structure and leverages on the interest in alternative finance amongst Singapore-based investors.

The new fund is open for subscription and is suited for investors looking for managed receivables allocation with high returns to include in their existing portfolios.

Investors on Capital Springboard’s platform include Singaporeans and expatriate high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) primarily from Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) and family offices. Capital Springboard claims to have financed over 1550 invoices to date from SMEs. These SMEs are from local primary sector industries such as engineering, consumer discretionary, information technology and industrials. Capital Springboard facilitates trade for SMEs by granting them access to working capital provided by investors.

SMEs would have to be Singapore-registered and in operation for at least a year, with a minimum turnover of SGD 100.000 per annum. More than that, investors benefit from annualised returns of 11- 25% depending on the grade of risk of the invoice, during a 90-day investment window. Invoice sizes range from a few thousand dollars to few hundred thousand dollars. In addition to credit screening and debtor rating procedures, the technology being used to disperse risk, known as the automatic investment process mechanism, involves the fractionalisation of invoices through algorithms across investors.

What` s more, Accredited Investors can open a Capital Springboard trading account held by escrow agent, Vistra Trust (Singapore).