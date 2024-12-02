



Following this announcement, the partnership will provide credit card customers with the possibility to view and manage subscriptions from major merchants, including publishing brands, retail brands, or streamlining media. These tools are set to be offered with no additional costs, being located in Capital One’s mobile banking application.

In addition, both Capital One and Minna Technology will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Capital One x Minna Technologies partnership

The collaboration represents an important step into Capital One’s ongoing strategy of developing improved digital experiences for its customers, while also aiming to expand upon the experience in the future.

Minna Technology represents an Embedded Financial technology firm that enables clients to view and manage their recurring subscriptions in one place, including pausing, accepting offers, changing plans, and resubscribing. The company integrates with both banks and merchants, allowing them to provide full-lifecycle subscription management directly within banking applications. This is expected to optimise client engagement and reduce operational costs for both traders and issuers.

With the rise of recurring revenue models and regulatory developments that highlight the importance of protecting users’ interest in managing subscriptions, the process of keeping subscription management as efficient and secure as possible is becoming more important for banks, businesses, and users alike. With this in mind, the partnership will also focus on providing clients with financial clarity, simplicity, and security. The new suite of spend products was developed in order to make it easier for clients to spend with confidence and security, as well as for the convenience of managing the process in one place.