The launch aims to offer a secure and modern experience for business customers and marks a step in the bank’s digital transformation. Capital Bank continues to invest in technology that allows it to improve efficiency and meet the needs and demands of its customers and today’s business environment. Its new digital platform delivers digital treasury management capabilities and aims to offer the users the scalability needed to expand into new markets and customer segments.











New digital platform

Capital Bank, a FDIC-insured member of the Federal Reserve Bank System, combines technology with personalised financial solutions to help its clients grow. The company’s vision of the launch is more than an upgrade, but a significant step in how it scales its business and offerings. By investing in a modern and flexible platform, the bank is improving its ability to serve complex business needs while delivering a more convenient experience for its clients.

The move unifies technology with the bank’s growth strategy, positioning Capital Bank to better tailor its offering to its clients’ needs and serve an increasingly digital economy. The platform gives customers consistent access across devices and equips the bank to stay afloat in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Capital Bank states that offering reliable services in person and online is a priority for the entire company. The partnership with Q2 will allow it to bring its collaboration-first approach into the digital space, making sure its users experience greater convenience without any compromises.

This move from Q2 comes after its partnership with Pinwheel, aimed at allowing financial institutions to access Pinwheel’s data network of payroll providers, which covers up to 100% of US workers paid via direct deposit, drawing from over 1,800 platforms.