Capital Bank of Jordan and Codebase Technologies launch neobank Blink





The project officially commenced in late 2021 and in February 2022, Blink went live for Jordanian customers. Blink has used Codebase Techonolgies’ DigibankTM Platform to incorporate an UI system based almost exclusively on swiping.

Together, Capital Bank of Jordan and Codebase Technologies developed Blink’s proposition, user journeys, launch strategy, and overall user experience. Blink’s agility and efficiency will improve the growth of Capital Bank of Jordan and counter security threats, high operation costs, and lack of transparency, which are key factors in digital banking from a customer and banks standpoint.

Codebase Technologies was able to configure its DigibancTM platform to allow Capital Bank of Jordan the flexibility and freedom to create a bank offering as per their exact requirements; one that is ready for new product and service innovations in the coming months and years.