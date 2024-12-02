Capify secures GBP 100 million to provide loans to SMEs





Following this announcement, the credit facility will be leveraged by the alternative finance company in order to launch the next version of its technology platform, which is expected to streamline processes and offer a quicker and more secure decision-making process for brokers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In addition, Capify will also leverage the new facility in order to accelerate its future development plans, as well as provide working capital to several SMEs in the following years. At the same time, the institution will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

UK-based company Capify represents a lender to small and medium businesses that are seeking to access working capital in order to sustain and develop their businesses. Capify was launched during the global financial crisis when multiple SMEs were struggling to access vital funding or investments from banks and financial institutions.

The current funding round was led by alternative asset manager Pollen Street Capital, and it marks an important change in Capify’s main source of investment, the Goldman Sachs enterprise. In addition, the capital represents a significant step in the company’s development process, as well as in its strategy to provide fast, flexible, and responsible support to small and medium-sized enterprises that are based in the region of the UK and Australia.

In addition, the multi-year credit facility is expected to allow Clarify to deliver the needed access to capital for businesses and merchants, aiming to optimise the manner in which they manage finances and grow in an ever-changing landscape.



