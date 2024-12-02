Capgemini and Mambu to offer BaaS in Asia





The agreement is intended to reinforce Capgemini as an ecosystem digital banking partner, with Mambu at the core of its banking infrastructure, and is set to put the spotlight on Malaysia and the Philippines as key go-to markets.

This collaboration is expected to improve Capgemini’s capabilities in the BaaS space as an end-to-end digital bank ecosystem platform partner in the Asia-Pacific region. It will enable the company to offer clients a cloud native, Open Banking ready platform, with the ability to create select ecosystems and functionalities.

Through this collaboration Capgemini and Mambu aim to support banks in Malaysia and Philippines and the wider Asia-Pacific region.