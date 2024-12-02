Capchase secures EUR 105 mln credit facility led by Deutsche Bank

This financing adds to the over USD 1 billion in combined debt and equity financing the company has amassed since its inception in 2020. The timing of the financing from Deutsche Bank coincides with a significant uptick in non-dilutive funding activity observed by Capchase among European startups.

According to Capchase's data, non-dilutive funding to European startups rose by nearly 50% in 2023 compared to 2022, despite a decline of over 45% in venture capital funding in the region during the same period. This new financial backing positions Capchase to further support UK and European SaaS businesses through its Capchase Grow initiative, which provides eligible companies access to non-dilutive financing, thereby facilitating business growth without the need to relinquish equity.

Representatives of Capchase emphasized the company's commitment to assisting SaaS companies in enhancing their revenue streams through access to capital. They highlighted a growing interest among European startups in non-dilutive funding options, particularly amid increasingly challenging conditions for securing venture capital. With the EUR 105 million debt financing, Capchase aims to continue serving as a vital financial partner to UK and European SaaS businesses, supporting their growth within the current economic landscape.





Furthermore, they underscored the significance of partnering with Deutsche Bank, a global banking entity, to reinforce Capchase's mission as a trusted finance and revenue partner for software companies. They noted that such a partnership strengthens Capchase's balance sheet and enables the company to better support the founders on its platform by providing access to capital and necessary tools for growth.

Capchase's suite of products, including Capchase Grow and Pay, has become a preferred resource for business-to-business SaaS companies seeking to manage revenue, access non-dilutive capital, and accelerate growth. Additionally, Capchase introduced Capchase Collect in December 2023, a self-service product aimed at expediting invoice collections and reducing the number of overdue invoices. In April 2024, Capchase launched Capchase Infra, a technology suite designed to aid banks and non-bank lenders in advancing their digital lending strategies.